FY2023 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Raised by Zacks Research

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

