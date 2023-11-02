FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Decreased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

