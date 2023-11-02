FY2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,294,420 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

