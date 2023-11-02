FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

