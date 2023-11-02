FY2024 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 84.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.