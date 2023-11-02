FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.76.

TSE AEM opened at C$65.18 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$55.33 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

