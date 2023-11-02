FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Theratechnologies Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
TSE:TH opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.20.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
