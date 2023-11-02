FY2024 EPS Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Lifted by B. Riley

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Azenta in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

