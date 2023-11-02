FY2024 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

