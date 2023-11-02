FY2024 EPS Estimates for Revvity, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Revvity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

