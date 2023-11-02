FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

