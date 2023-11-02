G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.88

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 320449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

