Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.16

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 100875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

