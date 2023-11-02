Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.