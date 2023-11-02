GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 63.52 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 390.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.80 ($1.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.52.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Alex Yew purchased 20,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($16,062.30). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.