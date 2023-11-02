Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.