Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.