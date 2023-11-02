General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 797,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

