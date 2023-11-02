General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 43.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 41.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 517,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 1,841,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 2,341,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,366,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

