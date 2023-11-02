Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

GEL stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

