Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.51

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 24700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

