Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.74

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 226512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

