Gerdau (GGB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 299,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0878 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

