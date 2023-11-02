Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

