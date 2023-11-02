Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares were up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.39 and last traded at C$41.83. Approximately 114,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 379,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 9.4 %
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1754967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
