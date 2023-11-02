Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares were up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.39 and last traded at C$41.83. Approximately 114,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 379,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1754967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.