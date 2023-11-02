Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 559,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

