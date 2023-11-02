Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

