Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

GKOS stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 7.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 160,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Glaukos by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Glaukos by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

