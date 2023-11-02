Global Industrial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Global Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Stories

