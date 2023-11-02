Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 101,683 shares.The stock last traded at $44.30 and had previously closed at $44.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

