Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 922.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $678.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

