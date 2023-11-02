Gold Resource (GORO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gold Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GORO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

