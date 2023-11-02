Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.30

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 45675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 13.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

