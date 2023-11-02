Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.40

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 36777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

