Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,597 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,079. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

