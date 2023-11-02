Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.27), with a volume of 434128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £97.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

