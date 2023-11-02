Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

