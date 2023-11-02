GS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.2% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.04. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

