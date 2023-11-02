Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.16

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$75.16 and last traded at C$74.17, with a volume of 5265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.90.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
