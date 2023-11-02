Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.60

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 25111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.51).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 0.35.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.