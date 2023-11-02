Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.60

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 25111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.51).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

