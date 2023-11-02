HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

BLK stock opened at $625.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $657.62 and its 200 day moving average is $676.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

