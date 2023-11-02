HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

