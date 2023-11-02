HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

