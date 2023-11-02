HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $862.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $855.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.36 and a 52 week high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

