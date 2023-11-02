HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.