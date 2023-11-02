HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,854 shares of company stock worth $85,834,853 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

