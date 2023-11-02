HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

