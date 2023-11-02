HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

