HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $274.69 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.13. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

