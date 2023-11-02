HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

